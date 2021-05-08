AECOM (ACM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect AECOM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ACM opened at $69.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $69.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.46.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

