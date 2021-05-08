Aeon One Day Volume Tops $97,424.00 (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for $2.18 or 0.00003718 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aeon has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market capitalization of $34.59 million and approximately $97,424.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $464.72 or 0.00790695 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 83.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002365 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 438.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 58% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

