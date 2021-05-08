Aeron (ARNX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $107,242.00

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Aeron has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $107,242.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. One Aeron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0588 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aeron alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00080283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00020963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00064919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $467.47 or 0.00795279 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.41 or 0.00104470 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,774.69 or 0.09824110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00044561 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The solution that Aeron proposes, relies on blockchain technology to track aircraft maintenance and pilot logs. Aeron is constructing a database and an online system that is decentralized and hosts global data on aircraft, flight schools and pilots. This electronic logging system would enable pilots to have logs that can be verified online, making aviation safer for everyone involved. Aeron is performing its token upgrade. “

Buying and Selling Aeron

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.