AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AGC had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 2.36%. AGC updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.530-3.530 EPS.

ASGLY traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,298. AGC has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.80.

Get AGC alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of AGC in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for AGC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.