AidCoin Hits One Day Volume of $23,819.00 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One AidCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000262 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, AidCoin has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.51 million and approximately $23,819.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00081859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00021497 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00064957 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.28 or 0.00103141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.70 or 0.00777953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,334.35 or 0.09126600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000326 BTC.

AidCoin Coin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a coin. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 coins and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 coins. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “AidCoin is the ERC20 token that aims to become the preferred method to donate transparently through the Ethereum blockchain. The AID token will power AIDChain, a platform that provides an ecosystem of services through an easy-to-use interface, connecting the non-profit community while allowing full transparency and traceability of donations. AIDChain’s services include an internal exchange to convert major cryptocurrencies into AidCoin, a built-in wallet to store and donate easily, an explorer to track donations transparently, tools to connect donors with all the actors involved in the non-profit sector and templates of smart contracts to run fundraising campaigns. “

Buying and Selling AidCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars.

