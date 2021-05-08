Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) Receives €3.21 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Sell” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.27 ($3.84).

AF has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.24) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €4.35 ($5.12) target price on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.24) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €5.20 ($6.12) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Air France-KLM and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Air France-KLM stock opened at €4.63 ($5.45) on Wednesday. Air France-KLM has a fifty-two week low of €6.88 ($8.09) and a fifty-two week high of €14.65 ($17.24). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €4.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €4.75.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

