Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

Air Lease has increased its dividend payment by 87.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

AL opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Air Lease has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $52.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $474.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 27.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Air Lease will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

