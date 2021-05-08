Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) to Issue $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the transportation company on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th.

Air Lease has raised its dividend by 87.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $44.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Air Lease has a 1 year low of $19.74 and a 1 year high of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.25). Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Air Lease will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.