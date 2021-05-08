Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Air Lease’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AL opened at $44.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. Air Lease has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $52.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 12.57%.

AL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their target price on Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

