Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The transportation company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

ATSG stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.36. The stock had a trading volume of 606,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,892. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.71. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATSG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,412.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $292,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 502,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,705,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,792 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,357. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

