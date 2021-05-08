Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $23.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on ACI. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Albertsons Companies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.06.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI stock opened at $19.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Albertsons Companies has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $20.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 99.45%. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.66 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lubert Adler Management Company LP acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,021,903,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 176.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,983,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,034,000 after buying an additional 3,183,750 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,239,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,378,000 after buying an additional 248,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the fourth quarter worth $34,361,000. Finally, Olympus Peak Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.