Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALYA. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins began coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALYA opened at $2.30 on Tuesday. Alithya Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $118.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 0.97.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

