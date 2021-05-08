ALL BEST ICO Market Cap Reaches $22,259.45 (ALLBI)

ALL BEST ICO (CURRENCY:ALLBI) traded 41.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 8th. ALL BEST ICO has a market capitalization of $22,259.45 and $6.00 worth of ALL BEST ICO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ALL BEST ICO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ALL BEST ICO has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00081997 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00020981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00062242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.13 or 0.00790775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.08 or 0.00103849 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,645.55 or 0.09598091 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00044243 BTC.

ALL BEST ICO Profile

ALL BEST ICO (CRYPTO:ALLBI) is a coin. ALL BEST ICO’s total supply is 243,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 223,628,631 coins. ALL BEST ICO’s official Twitter account is @allbestico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ALL BEST ICO is allbestico.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ALL BEST ICO.com and ALLBI Token is designed to enable everyone to make their own Cryptocurrency. In addition, participants will be able to use ALLBI Tokens to make payments to various merchants spanning across different industries. ALLBESTICO (ALLBI) is a cryptocurrency based on the Ethereum blockchain which belongs to a class of ERC20 token standard. The ERC20 token standard describes the functions and events that an Ethereum token contract has to implement. “

ALL BEST ICO Coin Trading

