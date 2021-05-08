Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by NS Partners Ltd

NS Partners Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd’s holdings in Allegion were worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Allegion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,185,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $836,277,000 after acquiring an additional 287,390 shares during the period. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its stake in Allegion by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 1,034,375 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $120,381,000 after acquiring an additional 176,967 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,348,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Allegion by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,882,000 after acquiring an additional 29,627 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,322,000 after acquiring an additional 11,886 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several research firms have commented on ALLE. Barclays raised shares of Allegion from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Longbow Research raised shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.14.

Allegion Profile

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

