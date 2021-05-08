Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.500-2.640 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Alliant Energy also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.50-2.64 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LNT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.71.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Shares of LNT stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,722,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,392,016. Alliant Energy has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.47.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.70%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.