Allworth Financial LP Boosts Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 7,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.2% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.0% during the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,032,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 22.4% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lam Research from $583.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus upped their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Lam Research from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $663.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $630.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $89.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $240.34 and a 1 year high of $669.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $616.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $521.69.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total transaction of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

