Allworth Financial LP Buys 150 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Copart were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens upgraded shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $124.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.11. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $77.69 and a one year high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

