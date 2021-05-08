Allworth Financial LP Buys 4,458 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 553.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 27,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 167,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 361,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,115,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,623,334 shares of company stock worth $110,355,188 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX stock opened at $90.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $90.58. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.15 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.99%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Piper Sandler began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

