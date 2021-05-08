Allworth Financial LP Has $505,000 Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,452,000 after purchasing an additional 873,411 shares during the last quarter. Park Capital Group acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $109.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.11. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $54.31 and a twelve month high of $159.70.

