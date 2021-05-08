Allworth Financial LP Purchases 1,923 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in The Kroger by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded The Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.11.

Shares of KR stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The business had revenue of $30.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,739.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

