Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $52.00. The stock had previously closed at $29.64, but opened at $31.39. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor shares last traded at $27.99, with a volume of 6,423 shares traded.

AOSL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 135.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $782.92 million, a PE ratio of 506.33 and a beta of 2.53.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL)

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

