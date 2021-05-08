AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,150 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – January (BATS:DJAN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of DJAN opened at $31.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98.

