Alphr finance Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.02 Million (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 66.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded up 101.4% against the US dollar. Alphr finance has a market cap of $4.85 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alphr finance coin can currently be bought for $8.13 or 0.00013845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00067823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.93 or 0.00253751 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 513.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $675.77 or 0.01151432 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00032379 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.24 or 0.00743300 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,704.88 or 1.00025841 BTC.

About Alphr finance

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 597,325 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

