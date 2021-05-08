Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €51.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ALO has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €50.89 ($59.87).

Shares of EPA:ALO traded up €0.75 ($0.88) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €46.66 ($54.89). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,112,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €43.83. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

