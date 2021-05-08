Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATUS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Altice USA in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Altice USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.35.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 206.34 and a beta of 1.11. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $21.97 and a twelve month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles Stewart sold 32,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $1,181,031.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,387,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,534,240.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $97,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,283.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 186,812 shares of company stock valued at $6,765,561. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Altice USA by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Altice USA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 72,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

