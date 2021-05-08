Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Increased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Argus cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of MO opened at $49.95 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.44 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.52%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

