Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at Scotiabank

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AIF. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Altus Group from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Altus Group to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$59.00 price target (down previously from C$65.00) on shares of Altus Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Altus Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.25.

AIF stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$59.62. The company had a trading volume of 103,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,667. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$54.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 113.56. Altus Group has a fifty-two week low of C$38.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Commons sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.30, for a total value of C$323,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$235,182.50. Also, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 1,500 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.69, for a total transaction of C$94,033.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,837,548.76.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

