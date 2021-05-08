Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Bender Robert & Associates

Bender Robert & Associates grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,843 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 7.8% of Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Bender Robert & Associates’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,266.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,202.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

