AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.31 EPS

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

AMC Networks stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.35. AMC Networks has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie cut AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their target price on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

In other news, CAO Christian B. Wymbs sold 7,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $563,778.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total value of $572,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,469.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 99,781 shares of company stock valued at $5,490,624 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.