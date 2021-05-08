Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. CWM LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Amcor by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $12.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.49.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.