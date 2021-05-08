Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMCR. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Amcor by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Amcor by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

AMCR opened at $12.45 on Friday. Amcor plc has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

