Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Receives $63.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.63.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $3.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. 463,981 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,726. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.36.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $836,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 575,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,300,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. 39.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

