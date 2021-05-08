American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Buys $675,600.00 in Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

AAT stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 2.94%. On average, research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,797,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,089,000 after purchasing an additional 567,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,409,000 after purchasing an additional 531,429 shares during the last quarter. American Assets Inc. boosted its position in American Assets Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,781,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,836,000 after buying an additional 413,016 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 103.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 604,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,610,000 after buying an additional 307,540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

