American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Assets Trust from $27.40 to $28.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

NYSE:AAT opened at $35.23 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. American Assets Trust has a one year low of $20.73 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of 1.20.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 10.38%. Equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

In related news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.29 per share, for a total transaction of $705,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.87 per share, with a total value of $169,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 173,870 shares of company stock worth $5,412,320 in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,421,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,624,000 after buying an additional 404,263 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. American Assets Inc. now owns 6,916,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,362,000 after buying an additional 135,198 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,507,000 after buying an additional 265,380 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,422,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,089,000 after buying an additional 567,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,488,000 after buying an additional 19,994 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

