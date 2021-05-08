American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AXL opened at $10.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.03. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $12.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.22.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

