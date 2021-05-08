American Express (NYSE:AXP) Holdings Lowered by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,465,520 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 65,742 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $348,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,545,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 11.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $158.98 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $76.00 and a 1-year high of $159.26. The company has a market capitalization of $127.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

