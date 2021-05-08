American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Earnings History for American International Group (NYSE:AIG)

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit