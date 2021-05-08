American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American International Group from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.07.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

