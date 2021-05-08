American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.62% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $51.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. American International Group has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 27.89%.
About American International Group
American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.
