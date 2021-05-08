Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 19,159.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,748 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,687 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,239,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $389,822,000 after purchasing an additional 169,119 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,405,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,503,000 after purchasing an additional 279,990 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,149,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 22,616 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $39,022,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $29,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABCB. Truist lifted their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.86.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $57.02 on Friday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $57.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.34.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.79%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

