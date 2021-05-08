Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Sells $102,700.00 in Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $102,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ FOLD opened at $9.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.83 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.50 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $4,095,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,134.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 218,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 200,831 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,204,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,894,000 after acquiring an additional 319,996 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $2,311,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2,528.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,350,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,220 shares during the last quarter.

FOLD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data; gene therapies for Fabry and Pompe diseases, as well as for various types of Batten diseases; enzyme replacement therapies for Pompe diseases; and CDKL5 deficiency disorder product candidates.

