AMLT (AMLT) Price Tops $0.0748 on Exchanges

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0748 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMLT has a market capitalization of $21.96 million and $50,239.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AMLT has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.53 or 0.00080447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020817 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00063857 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.89 or 0.00790236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.10 or 0.00103415 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,660.01 or 0.09579834 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044556 BTC.

AMLT Profile

AMLT is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,364,002 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . The official website for AMLT is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

AMLT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars.

