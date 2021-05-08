Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Amneal Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.700-0.850 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.70-0.85 EPS.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

In other Amneal Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,156,961.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.93.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

