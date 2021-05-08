Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 1.97%.
AMPH stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $890.85 million, a P/E ratio of 133.43 and a beta of 0.87.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.
