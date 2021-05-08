Analysts Anticipate Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to report $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.02 and the lowest is $0.78. Encompass Health reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year earnings of $3.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $4.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.84 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.25. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

Shares of Encompass Health stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $85.36. The stock had a trading volume of 439,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,749. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Encompass Health has a one year low of $58.99 and a one year high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

