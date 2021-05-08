Analysts Anticipate Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to Announce $1.51 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.59. Kadant posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $6.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $6.98. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.25.

In other news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total transaction of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Kadant by 4.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kadant by 6.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Kadant during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Kadant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 95.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KAI traded up $4.67 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,538. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. Kadant has a 12 month low of $77.82 and a 12 month high of $189.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About Kadant

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

