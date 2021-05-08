Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is $0.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTK traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.34. 149,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,111. The stock has a market cap of $344.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK)

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit