Analysts Expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the highest is $0.19. Paratek Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on PRTK shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRTK. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 226.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,335 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRTK traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $7.34. 149,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,111. The stock has a market cap of $344.36 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.84. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $8.75.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

