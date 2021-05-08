Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.52 Billion

Posted by on May 8th, 2021

Brokerages expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) to report sales of $3.52 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $4.61 billion. Square posted sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full year sales of $14.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $21.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue was up 266.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Square from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.02.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.38, for a total transaction of $953,687.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,337 shares in the company, valued at $29,125,812.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.61, for a total value of $24,961,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,364,264 shares of company stock worth $328,210,795 in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Square by 33,045.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 24.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,929,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,573,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,995 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Square by 32.9% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,662,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,285,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Square in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,618,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,857 shares during the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ traded up $9.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $233.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,836,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,526,617. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $239.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Square has a 12 month low of $70.82 and a 12 month high of $283.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Earnings History and Estimates for Square (NYSE:SQ)

