Analysts Set AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Target Price at $16.45

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.45.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th.

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Morris A. Davis sold 7,475 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $133,802.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,915. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aaron Pas sold 5,138 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $85,033.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,712.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 711.2% in the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 909,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after purchasing an additional 797,500 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,543,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after buying an additional 23,674 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 57,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 13,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 264,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,127,000 after buying an additional 122,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGNC stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $18.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531,027. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.95. AGNC Investment has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.92 and a beta of 0.96.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.22 million. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. AGNC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was up 712.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

