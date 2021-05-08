Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) PT at $77.06

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $1,738,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at $6,099,362.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 942,686 shares of company stock worth $72,261,961. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,095,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of -183.64 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

