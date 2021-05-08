Analysts Set CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) PT at $14.29

Shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.29.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. TheStreet raised shares of CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $16.94. The company has a market cap of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $1,794,000. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,316,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,680,000 after acquiring an additional 563,395 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

