Analysts Set Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) PT at $43.76

Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Corteva from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE CTVA traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,362,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,510. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.66 and its 200 day moving average is $42.11. Corteva has a twelve month low of $22.38 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Corteva by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Corteva by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Corteva by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 16,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

